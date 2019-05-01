Thousands show support at South Whitley Garage Sales

SOUTH WHITLEY — The annual South Whitley Garage Sales were held over the weekend, drawing thousands to South Whitley for great deals and small town hospitality.

Large crowds began pouring into the town early Friday, undaunted by the weather in search of treasures. Along the way, they enjoyed meals, visited local shops and supported local businesses with their purchases – making the event a win for everyone.

“We are grateful for the support of many who make the annual garage sale possible each year – from the local businesses who open their doors and welcome shoppers to town to volunteers that help in various ways around the community to sponsors who enable us to make sure we offer hospitality to the thousands of visitors the annual sales draw to town. Everyone has a role in making this event so successful,” said Jennifer Romano, executive director of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center.

“This event not only adds to the extra income of resident households, it means significant additional revenue for local businesses and non-profit organizations too,” Romano said. “The economic impact of this weekend event is very important to South Whitley and that’s very important to us.”

Chamber member volunteers included Teresa Carrano, Dennis Norris and Vicki Builta.

Sponsors who made the event possible include: Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, Tribune-News, Fox Products, Whitley Trucking, Town of South Whitley, Hughes Insurance, Uptown Marathon, Moyer's Corner Cafe, Whitley County EDC, Bolinger Tin Shop, Ag Plus and Crossroads Bank.

Mulberry Street vendors included: Cris Lamb, Pam Bailey, Chet Gilbert, Mary Sloane, Little Hawk, Menno Hilty, Laurie King and John Schwartz.