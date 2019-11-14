“They could not pray...the violins prayed for them.”

This quote was made by Amnon Weinstein, and within it he encompasses the importance music played for the Jewish people as they sought to hang onto their culture amidst the devastating effects of the Holocaust.

For the last 20 years Weinstein has dedicated himself to locating and restoring violins that were played by Jewish musicians during this time in history.

His story was shared in a presentation last week at South Whitley Community Public Library.

Fifty of the instruments he has restored are on a tour around the world, and this month are making a stop in Fort Wayne. Weinstein calls them the Violins of Hope.

“These instruments serve as living memorials for the Jews who played for their lives,” said Sharon Eisbart, one of the presenters that evening.

