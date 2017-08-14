TEAM HARKER: 3-generation team captures Elks Memorial Tournament

GOBLESVIILLE – The three-generation team of Harkers outlasted the field in Columbia City Elks Lodge #1417’s annual Memorial Tournament, held at Clear Creek Golf Course in northern Huntington County.

The long-time event’s purpose is to remember departed Elk brothers who were golfers – amid the usual Elks camaraderie and good times.

Harrison Harker’s team, composed of his two sons, John and Warren, and grandson Zack, posted a 6- under score, which was the winning tally via a back-up system.

The Harker team donated all prize money to the Elks statewide project of Cancer Research at the university campuses of Indiana and Purdue, as well as to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

The local Elks charitable fund-raising continued this past weekend with its two-day Ryd-ER Cup tournament at Crooked Lake Golf Course. The event also boasted a Silent Auction at the Elks Lodge in Downtown Columbia City that concluded Saturday evening.

Teams and rankings, first to last, from the Elks Memorial are as follows:

•Harrison Harker, Warren Harker, John Harker and Zack Harker.

•Dan Krider, Tom Brockhaus, John Miller and Mitch Zeigler.

•Dustin Pickett, Gary Zeigler, Bud Lucas and John Shew.

•Mike Philbee, Phil Hyndman, Todd Shoda and Mike Kneller.

•Jeff Whitacre, Jeff Mullendore, Mark Schory and Mike Redman.

•Jerry Paris, Rick Kreps, Barry Nelson and Jeff Farber.

•Randy Bockelman, Tim Goodrich, Gary Good and Taylor Bockelman.

•Mike Meyers, Mike Walters, Jack Phillips and Scott Gates.

•Todd Fry, Dale Lefever, Brian Pugh and Sam Malloy.

The tournament’s golfing highlight was a double-eagle 2 on the par 5, hole #4, when Mike Philbee holed his team’s 160-yard second shot.