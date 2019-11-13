Teachers Participate in "Red For Ed" Day

According to Superintendent Brandon Penrod, a significant number of teachers in Whitko Community Schools will be requesting personal days to attend "Red For Ed" Action Day at the Statehouse on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

"At the time of this announcement, almost one-third of our teachers will be absent on November 19. With this information, and in order to allow our families time to plan accordingly, Whitko Community Schools will close school on November 19. We do not have enough substitute teachers to ensure a safe environment, let alone a productive instructional day. This will require us to attend school on February 17, 2020 in order to make up for the loss of instruction on November 19, 2019."

Please call (260) 327-3677 for more information if needed.