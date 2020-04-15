Tax filing deadline extended

The deadline to file your taxes for 2019 was originally to take place April 15, but instead has been extended to July 15.

July 15 is also the deadline to file for the Oct. 15 extension, which you would need to request through Form 4868.

The Cares Act is offering a one-time payment to help citizens have a little relief during the coronavirus pandemic. Some say they have already started to see these payments deposited into their account, and this will continue throughout the week with checks expected to be sent out soon. If you have already filed your taxes the amount you receive will be based on this. If you have not filed yet the IRS has said it will base the amount you receive based on your 2019 return.