Sweetwater Hiring for Immediate Positions in New Distribution Center

Sweetwater is currently hiring for dozens of jobs in its new 480,000 square foot distribution center. Positions include shipping specialists, production supervisors, team leads, and industrial maintenance technicians. There are openings for all shifts, including third shift and weekends.

“As Indiana and many other states around our country continue to open up, we are experiencing a larger need than ever before,” said Sweetwater Chief People Officer Jeff Ostermann. “We have discovered that during these trying times, music has been instrumental in providing hope, compassion, and inspiration to millions. We’re grateful to be helping our customers around the country - including teachers, hospitals, churches, nursing homes, musicians and their families. Over the past 6 weeks we’ve also implemented extensive health and safety measures to ensure our current and future distribution center employees are well cared for as they play a critical role in shipping products out to customers throughout the country."

“We are looking for hard-working, passionate people who want to be part of a family-friendly atmosphere and thriving culture. We’re proud to be providing employment opportunities during this unique season. When our entire campus is able to reopen, employees will once again enjoy amenities that include a full-service diner, fitness facilities, and free medical care from an onsite physician,” Director of Recruiting Jordan Applegate said.

Available positions are both full- and part-time. Benefits, including medical, dental, and vision, are offered after 90 days of full-time employment.

To apply, go to www.sweetwater.com/careers.