SUMMER STREET PAVING: Columbia Shores, other parts of Columbia City, receiving attention this week.
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Street construction re-paving crews hit roadways in Columbia Shores addition in earnest Monday as they prepare to apply new surfacing to several streets in the northeast Columbia City subdivision, as well as to other areas of the city in coming days and weeks.
Temporary traffic headaches ultimately will result in smooth streets, courtesy of city workers and Wayne Asphalt.
