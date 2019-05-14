Students learn entrepreneurship skills during Lemonade Day

Lily Lemon stands beside her Lemonade stand on Saturday. Lily offered lemonade and cookies, and said a portion of the money she raised would go to the Ronald McDonald House. Submit your Lemonade Day photos to community@thepostandmail.com.
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Young children were scattered throughout Whitley County on Saturday, each vying for the top sales from their lemonade stands as part of Lemonade Day.
This was the second year for the Whitley County program.
What is Lemonade Day you may ask? The day is part of an entrepreneurial program called Lemonade University. Students create their own lemonade stand, and along the way learn all the steps it takes to run a successful business while also actively engaging with their community.
The non-profit was started in Texas and quickly gained popularity. A few years ago the program began in Allen County, and while there was a gap in time for the event, it was reintroduced and brought to Whitley County last year.
The program was made possible in this region through its partnership with Junior Achievement.
The organization works with students to better understand economics and ultimately prepare them for life outside of school with financial management skills.
Lemonade Day teaches kids to set goals, plan for success, create a budget, find an investor, advertise their business, build a stand, purchase supplies, make their product, set-up for business, provide good customer service, account for business results and make spending decisions, among other things.

