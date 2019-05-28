Student film projects to be screened at Bones

On Thursday, May 30 at 6 p.m. students in the current Film Literature course at Eagle Tech Academy will premier the short films they’ve been working on throughout the semester. A total of seven film crews will have the opportunity to show their films on the big screen thanks to a partnership with Bones Theatre.

Consider coming out to support the students and help them show off all their hard work. Admission will be $3 for all patrons attending the festival, and all funds raised will go towards purchasing camera equipment for future use in the course and at ETA.