IN STRIDE: Landon Wakeman leads Whitley County pack at Marion Invitational

Columbia City’s Landon Wakeman rounds the final turn headed toward the finish at Saturday’s Marion Cross-Country Invitational. Wakeman finished second overall in the boys Purple (Large School) division, finishing in a time of 16:34.2, to lead the Eagle boys to a fifth place finish in the Purple Division.

Local sports of all sorts . . . daily in your Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County or delivered to your doorstep or available via the complete newspaper's e-edition in PDF format for just pennies per day. Subscribe today by calling 260 244-5153.