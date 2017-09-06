IN STRIDE: Landon Wakeman leads Whitley County pack at Marion Invitational
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
MARiON, Ind.
Columbia City’s Landon Wakeman rounds the final turn headed toward the finish at Saturday’s Marion Cross-Country Invitational. Wakeman finished second overall in the boys Purple (Large School) division, finishing in a time of 16:34.2, to lead the Eagle boys to a fifth place finish in the Purple Division.
