Strange and Spooky History in Whitley County

Now that Halloween season is here, it’s the perfect time to tell the urban legends and history that surrounds the local area. These stories have been passed down from various generations, from family to family and have also been told and documented by local historians and orators alike.

Hazel Cot Castle: Was It Really Haunted?

What makes the Hazel Cot Castle so interesting is that there’s not many photographs depicting what the old manor looked like. All that remains is the foundation in which it sat.

In 1842, a man named Dr. Eli Pierce married a wealthy English lady. Pierce and his wife purchased a large tract of land located near the northeast side of Union Township. It was known that the tract of land was over 510 acres. As it was appropriately named a “castle,” it contained out buildings, broad porches, sweeping verandas and huge columns. Stables and barns were also connected to the house.

Loving the life of luxury, the Pierces oftentimes had dinner parties with members of city council. Residents said that even though Mrs. Pierce was a part of English nobility, she was still a kind and humble woman who devoted her time to maintaining her large home and taking care of her seven children.

Dr. Pierce died in 1869 and his wife passed away about four years later. They were both buried in Lake Chapel Cemetery, which was once a portion of their farm. After the parents had passed and the children had moved away, Hazel Cot Castle was divided up and sold at an auction.

To read more, please pick up Thursday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.