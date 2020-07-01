STATE ENCOURAGES HOOSIERS TO WEAR MASKS TO HELP CURB COVID-19

Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, announced a statewide initiative to encourage Hoosiers to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The #MaskUpHoosiers initiative is launching with videos and photos of state government leaders, celebrities, and Hoosiers from all walks of life sharing their heartfelt reasons for wearing a mask in public, which is one of the strongest steps possible to limit the spread of COVID-19, saving lives and allowing the state to continue its phased re-opening. Additional photos and videos will be featured as the educational campaign progresses.

“The steps that Hoosiers take every time they are around others, be it friends, co-workers, family or strangers, have a direct impact on the spread of COVID-19 and our state’s continued phased re-opening,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I thank you for wearing a mask when you are in public and encourage you to reflect on the lives you may be saving.”

Hoosiers interested in participating in the public awareness campaign can download a poster from the website www.coronavirus.in.gov/maskuphoosiers, write in their motivation for wearing a mask and then post a photo or video to social media with the hashtag #MaskUpHoosiers. Neighborhoods, workplaces and organizations are encouraged to get involved.

“Wearing a mask sends a statement that we care about others, and it is one of the best things we can do to protect ourselves and the people around us from COVID-19,” Box said. “Each of us has someone in our lives we want to protect, and I encourage all Hoosiers to think of those individuals when deciding to put on a mask any time you’re in public.”

Individuals with COVID-19 release droplets of the virus when they cough, sneeze, sing or speak. Some of those droplets can travel up to 25 feet. A mask helps contain most of those droplets and can prevent them from infecting others.

A social media toolkit for #MaskUpHoosiers is available on the website and includes posters in English, Spanish, Chinese and Burmese, along with instructions for creating frames for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.