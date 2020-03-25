Spring Athletes Senior Spotlight
Athletes,
Spring is upon us. The situation with COVID-19 has left the possibility of the spring seasons in doubt. We would like to run profiles of all the senior athletes so they can still be recognized for their accomplishments. Please fill out the attached questionnaire. Once it is completed please email it along with a headshot (a selfie is ok provided it is from the shoulders up) to the Post & Mail at sports@thepostandmail.com.
Please have the completed survey back to The Post and Mail as soon as possible.
Sincerely,
Jeremy Orr
Sports Editor
The Post & Mail
School Name: (Circle one) Churubusco Columbia City Whitko
Sport: (Circle all that apply) Golf Tennis Track Softball Baseball
Awards won: Please list name of award and year received.
Do you plan to attend college? Yes No
If yes, where? _______________________________________________________________________
Will you be playing sports there Yes No
If yes, which sports? _________________________________________________________________
What lesson has coach taught you that has impacted you the most?
Briefly tell the readers of your favorite memory from your athletic career with your high school?
