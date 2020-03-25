Spring Athletes Senior Spotlight

Athletes,

Spring is upon us. The situation with COVID-19 has left the possibility of the spring seasons in doubt. We would like to run profiles of all the senior athletes so they can still be recognized for their accomplishments. Please fill out the attached questionnaire. Once it is completed please email it along with a headshot (a selfie is ok provided it is from the shoulders up) to the Post & Mail at sports@thepostandmail.com.

Please have the completed survey back to The Post and Mail as soon as possible.

Sincerely,

Jeremy Orr

Sports Editor

The Post & Mail

School Name: (Circle one) Churubusco Columbia City Whitko

Sport: (Circle all that apply) Golf Tennis Track Softball Baseball

Awards won: Please list name of award and year received.

Do you plan to attend college? Yes No

If yes, where? _______________________________________________________________________

Will you be playing sports there Yes No

If yes, which sports? _________________________________________________________________

What lesson has coach taught you that has impacted you the most?

Briefly tell the readers of your favorite memory from your athletic career with your high school?

