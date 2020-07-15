Spots still open for 2020 Camp Whitley Adult Camp

There are still a few openings for adults who want to remember their summer camp experience or enjoy it for the first time. Enjoy swimming, archery, riflery, arts, crafts, kayaking and more at the 2020 Camp Whitley Adult Camp. Get more information or register on the website at www.campwhitley.com.

Camp Whitley Adult Camp (Age 21 and Older)

DATE: Sign In 4:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 thru Sunday, July 26th

WHERE: Camp Whitley Camp on Troy Cedar Lake, Whitley County, Indiana