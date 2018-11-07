SPELLING: CCHS team heading to state

The Columbia City High School Spell Bowl team finished in first place at the area meet held at Homestead High School. Pictured from left to right are: Eric Alex Scharpenberg, Isabelle Krienbrink, Coach Dennis Beckner, Jaeden Roussey, Olivia Campbell, Jack Claypool, Karen Cheng, Cris Robinson, Kennedy Arntz, Humzah Qureshi, Maizey Foreman and Emily Swangin.
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

It was another awesome night of spelling for the Columbia City High School Spell Bowl Team as they won first place in Class 1 and were named top team overall at the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl area competition Monday, Oct. 29 at Homestead High School. The area competition was one of 18 around the state held Oct. 29.
Of the 50 Class 1 schools who competed in the various area competitions throughout the state, Columbia City’s score of 61 ranks the team in fifth place in the state.
The team will travel to Purdue University for the State Finals on Saturday, Nov. 10.
This is the fourth year in a row Columbia City High School Spell Bowl will compete at the state level. Last year the team was named state champions in Class 2. The move to Class 1 is due to increased enrollment at Columbia City High School.

