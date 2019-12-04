South Whitley's Annual Home For the Holidays Event is Saturday

Help usher in the holiday season in South Whitley with the return of the annual Home for the Holidays event.

The event will take place on Dec. 7 starting at the Town Park Gazebo at 4:45 p.m.

There will be the opening ceremony which includes the arrival of Santa Claus. Santa will help light the large Christmas tree in the gazebo at 5 p.m.

Afterwards families will have the opportunity to visit various locations throughout the town, each offering different food and holiday activities.

At the Brownstone on State Street stop to take a photo with Santa. The South Whitley Preschool will have a cookie decorating station there as well and Riverside Cafe will have homemade tacos and tamales available.

At South Whitley Town Hall vendors will be stationed offering a variety of holiday wares. PTO will be serving popcorn and juice.

At American Sugar there will also be vendors for families to stop and see what goodies are available for sale.

First Baptist invites attendees to stop by the Schultz Center to take part in a holiday activity. Also there, the Rainbow Preschool will have a holiday activity for guests to take part in. Starting at 5 p.m. bells will ring in the holiday season at the Schultz Center as well.

Other places offering holiday activities to take part in are Hipp Drug, Marathon Gas and South Whitley Library.

Then stop at Moyers Cafe for a sweet treat with their Hot Cocoa Bar.

From 6 to 7 p.m. carolers will be performing at the Schultz Center.

The event will conclude with a live nativity presentation in front of Crossroads Bank.