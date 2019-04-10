South Whitley Man Sentenced to Four Years for Possession of Marijuana

Dillon Alma, 20, of South Whitley, was sentenced to four years incarceration for possession of marijuana and hash oil, a Level 5 felony.

Defense Attorney Gregory Miller explained that while Alma should be punished for his crime, he didn’t understand the full extent of his poor choices. Prior mental health assessments from 2016 and 2017 had shown that Alma had suffered from disorders such as ADHD, depression and bipolar disorder.

Miller explained his compassion towards Alma’s case.

“The mitigating factors are that he plead guilty, he didn’t drag this case on and he realized his faults,” Miller said.

Miller mentioned that Alma’s anxiety was so severe when he began work release, he went home to his parents, but he was told to go back and complete the program. Miller also said that Alma should undergo another psychiatric exam.

Nola Alma, the mother of Dillon Alma, teared up in court as she talked about the issues her son suffered throughout his life.

“It’s known and understood that Dillon has struggled. He has a learning disability. He’s struggled with understanding, and can’t communicate like the average person. He was successful before he started self-medicating,” Alma said.

Pictured above is Dillon Alma.

