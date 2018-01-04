Snow forecasted

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

Thursday's high is expected to be 16 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low of 3 degrees. Snow is expected to begin later in the day.

Friday's high is expected to be 14 degrees with lows at a chilling -2 degrees Fahrenheit. Friday is also expected to have some accumulation of snow less than an inch throughout the day.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with temps between 14 and -2 degrees.

Snow showers are also expected Sunday, and will continue into the evening, with accumulation estimated between one and three inches into Monday. Temperatures though will slowly start to increase into next week, with Sunday temps ranging between 29 and 27 degrees.