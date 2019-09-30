Show Us Your Halloween Decor!

Here at The Post and Mail newspaper, we're looking to post some of your "spooktacular" pics of outdoor and indoor Halloween decor in our newspaper.

From ghosts to bats and witches galore, we're interested in what you have to show!

If you also have any family fall related pics taken at autumn festivals or pumpkin patches, we'd love that, too!

Please post your pics to our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/The-Post-and-Mail-147698951989988/.

You can also send your pics to editor@thepostandmail.com.