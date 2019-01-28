SHOW CHOIR: Columbia City choirs compete at Dwenger
Monday, January 28, 2019
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
On Saturday, Jan. 26, the Columbia City High School show choirs competed at Bishop Dwenger in their first competition of the season. City Heat, the mixed choir, won Grand Champion in the small mixed division before placing fourth runner-up in the finals. The group also earned best choreography and best vocals. City Lights, the all ladies group, placed third runner-up. The choirs will compete on Feb. 2 at Garrett.
