SHINING! Junior Achievement Car Show brightens streets of Downtown Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY— More than150 car enthusiasts from 29 different cities in the state and one from Michigan took part in the 16th Annual Junior Achievement Car Show.

Awards were given in multiple categories that day.

The Top Three results Saturday were as follows:

1949 and older

First - 1932 Ford Roadster, Bill & Sindi Wilhelm (Decatur)

Second - 1940 Essex, Howard & Carol Krontz (Kendallville)

Third - 1926 Ford Model T, Jay & Dale Bolante (Columbia City)

1950s

First - 1957 BelAir, Don & Julie Cox (Fort Wayne)

Second - 1956 Chevy BelAir, Phil Morrow (Marion)

Third - 1951 Kaiser, Mark Shively (Albion)

1960s

First - 1969 Chevy Camaro, Jim Pfeiffer (Columbia City)

Second - 1967 Mustang, Barry & Dianna Cochran (Huntington)

Third - 1966 Chevy, Jim Ray (Churubusco)

1970s

First - 1979 El Camino, James Smith (Columbia City)

Second - 1970 Chevy K10, Randy Parker (Albion)

Third - 1970 Mustang Mach 1, Larry Baker (Leesburg)

1980s

First - 1989 Chevy Corvette, Richard Pope (Markle)

Second - 1983 Pontiac TransAm, Anna & Lynn Kirkpatrick (Columbia City)

Third - 1983 Ford Mustang, Harold & Goretta Jedrzejewski (South Bend)

1990s

First - 1999 Pontiac TransAm, Rose Phend (South Whitley)

Second - 1999 Chevy S-10, Shawn Bishop (Columbia City)

Third - 1999 Plymouth Prowler, John Adams (North Manchester)

2000 & newer

First - 2005 Ford Mustang GT, Linda Barrett (Fort Wayne)

Second - 2016 Chevy Z06 Corvette, David Brown (Fort Wayne)

Third - 2012 Ford Shelby GT500, Dennis & Rosalie Coplen (New Haven)

People’s Choice

2012 Dodge Challenger, Bill & Kristin Meade (South Whitley)

