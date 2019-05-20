Sheets takes on new role at United Way

The United Way of Whitley County has announced that Kaitlyn Sheets has taken on the role as the new Communications Coordinator.

Her role in this position became effective May 6, 2019.

Sheets recently completed her Undergraduate Degree in Communications from Purdue University Fort Wayne. She has worked as a Marketing Assistant for Aramark and co-founded From My Side of the Kitchen.

Sheets began her United Way career as an Intern in 2018. In her new role, she will manage the United Way’s social media platforms, website and external communications.

“I am excited to be a more integral part of the United Way team and to assist in enhancing the impact work we’re doing in the community. I look forward to helping build the recognition of the United Way brand in Whitley County,” Sheets said.

United Way of Whitley County brings together compassionate people who are committed to improving lives in our community. For 45 years, it has worked to help residents of Whitley County achieve and maintain self-sufficiency by focusing on three key areas of community impact: Education, Health, and Financial Stability. United Way works with local businesses, human service agencies, schools and governmental institutions to ensure contributions do as much good as possible throughout the community.

The United Way encourages the community to join them on their mission of improving the quality of like for others in the community. This can be done through volunteer work and other service opportunities.

For additional information please contact United Way of Whitley County at 260-244-6454 or visit https://unitedwaywhitley.org.