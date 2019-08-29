Seats selling fast for Foreigner show

A limited number of tickets remain available for the Foreigner concert on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Honeywell Center. Special guest Damon Mitchell from Fort Wayne will open the evening with music from the 60's and 70's. Corporate sponsorship is provided by Rick’s Auto Repair and 24 Hour Towing.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is one of the most popular rock acts in the world. They have topped the charts for more than 40 years with hits including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” and their #1 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

Tickets are available online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.

The Honeywell Foundation is a public charity in Wabash, Indiana. The organization and its venues - Honeywell Center, Honeywell House, Charley Creek Gardens, Dr. Ford Historic Home, Eagles Theatre, and 13-24 Drive In - provide artistic, social, cultural, and recreational opportunities for all. These artistic offerings are made possible by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. For more information about The Honeywell Foundation, please visit www.honeywellfoundation.org.