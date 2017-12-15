Santa visits house this week- final hours before Christmas

Christmas creeps ever closer, and Santa will be stopping by his house on the Whitley County Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City to meet and take photos before the big night on Christmas Eve.

The remaining hours in 2017 are as follows:

- Friday, Dec. 15: 5-8 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 16: 5-8 p.m.

- Sunday, Dec. 17: noon- 3 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 22: 5-8 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 23: 5-8 p.m.

- Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.