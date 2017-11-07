SANTA COMING! 6th Annual Whitley County Christmas Parade in Downtown Columbia City Nov. 24

Volunteers are busy planning the sixth annual Whitley County Christmas Parade to be held Friday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m., and they are anticipating a large, excited crowd awaiting Santa’s arrival in Downtown Columbia City.

The parade, featuring illuminated floats and walking units, will lineup near Eagle Tech Academy in Downtown Columbia City, head south on Walnut Street, east on Van Buren Street and then south at the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets.

Santa will, of course, be the featured parade participant — arriving in a surprise fashion to delight the young and young-at-heart as he does each year.

Will his arrive be by horse and carriage? Via an antique tractor? On a snowmobile? It’s all a surprise that won’t be revealed until parade night.

As soon as Santa arrives at his house, located on the corner of Chauncey and Van Buren streets, a tree lighting ceremony will begin.

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, located at 128 W. Van Buren St., will offer refreshments and an activity for the first 50 guests from 5 to 6 p.m.

Other warming stations and activities at other business locations are being planned as well and will be announced in the coming weeks.

A live reindeer will greet visitors at the corner of Line and Van Buren streets and has been sponsored by Running Around Screen Printing.

Registration forms are being accepted now for parade floats and walking units. Anyone may participate and there is no fee to join the parade. All units are encouraged to be lighted in some way.

Registration forms must be completed by Monday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and are available at the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce or via email by contacting jennifer@talkofthetownwc.com.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available by contacting jennifer@talkofthetownwc.com for more information or call 610-1873.

A rain/ice date has been set for the parade. In the event of severe weather, the parade will take place Saturday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Downtown. Updates can be found on the Whitley County Lighted Christmas Parade page on Facebook.

In addition to the parade, the Walk of Trees will be open at The Clugston, located on Chauncey Street in Downtown Columbia City, on parade night from 5 to 8 p.m.