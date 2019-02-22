Salvation Army reports record 2018

COLUMBIA CITY — “The Salvation Army of Whitley County had a record-breaking year for 2018, in donations,” said Christine Scroggs, Community Ministry Specialist for Whitley County.

With over $9,000 more in financial donations than the previous year, this was the biggest record Whitley County has ever had.

“We had so many people volunteer to ring, this year we were able to actually add extra spots,” she said. “Normally we ring from 9-5, however this year we were able to ring until almost 9 p.m. at some locations. We also had volunteers from the Troy Center School ringing through the week as well as One Community volunteers who graciously rang several days in South Whitley.”

The additional hours helped with the record.

Counter kettles performed outstandingly as well. This year, Ace Hardware won the Golden Kettle award, and Tractor Supply won the Sliver Kettle. These awards are for the first and second place amounts raised through the kettle donations. Next year, the Salvation Army is hoping to have an additional bell ringing presence in Churubusco partnering with students through CHS.

Not only did they have a record year for donations, this was also one of the highest years for utility needs as well.

“The majority of my clients are hard-working people,” Scroggs said. “Who unfortunately are not able to get enough hours to pay their bills. Most are underemployed, or on disability, and a few hundred dollars a month does not go very far. Thankfully we live in such a caring community that helps each other. The funds raised will be able to help provide services and classes to members of Whitley County, to help encourage and grow their skill sets in areas of life. Our hope is that they will learn strengths that will transform their situations, and improve their quality of life.”

Classes are going to be done in conjunction with the Purdue Extension office, which started on Feb. 19. Topics such as resume/job preparation, cooking, housing, banking and budgeting will be discussed and taught by Cindy Barnett and Christine Scroggs along with many other individuals and businesses in the community. There is no cost to participate, but a signup is required. To register you can contact Scroggs at the Salvation Army office, 260-248-1711. Or register online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4ea9aa29a3f49-movin

Scroggs, would like to thank First Church of God, Wal-Mart, One Community in South Whitley, Family Video, DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, St. Paul of the Cross, Toys for Tots, Grace and Hope Lutheran Churches, Beck Enterprises, the individuals who sponsored Christmas families, CCHS Key Club, the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce, the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, the 4H Homemakers Club, Churubusco FFA Club, all the local businesses who allowed a counter kettle this season, as well as individuals who donated funds to us. This year could not have been accomplished without all of you.