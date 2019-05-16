Sailrite, Make-a-Wish partner to make kid’s dream come true

Every child deserves to have their wish come true. Thanks to Sailrite Enterprises, Inc. and their proceeds to Make-A-Wish, 9-year-old Trason Fish, of Fort Wayne, will be going to Disney World.

Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than $315,000 in wishes to children in the United States. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization. They are headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, but serve children in every community in the United States and to children spanning more than 50 countries worldwide.

To read the full story about Make-a-Wish and how it will support Trason, grab a copy of Thursday's edition of The Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County.