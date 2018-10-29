S.A.F.E: AWS donates to WCCS program

Recently, representatives from the Anthony Wayne Services Foundation stopped at the Marshall Community Center to offer a check to build a S.A.F.E. room at Mary Raber Elementary School. These rooms support students with disabilities, or those who need sensory education. Pictured are Julie Turpin, Principal of Mary Raber Elementary; Gregory White, Occupational Therapist; Jenny Snyder, AWS Foundation Program Officer; and Lynne Gilmore, AWS Chief Program Officer.