Ribbon Cutting For Local Dentist Office

The Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center held a Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Smiles on Main Family Dentistry, a general dentistry private practice operated by Dr. Courtney Bumbaugh. Located at 510 North Main Street in Columbia City, the facility offers dental care to all ages. New patients are now being accepted.

Joining in the Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony were, from left, Nick Brewer of Star Bank, Chip Hill of the City of Columbia City, Robert Salesman of Rhoades Automotive, Brandon Ferrell of The Ferrell Group, Jennifer Romano of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, Christie Whitton of the Peabody Public Library, Jeremy Patton of ReMax Integrity, Johanna Silva, Angela Grable of ReMax Integrity, Dr. Courtney Bumbaugh of Smiles on Main, Connie Raypole, Renee Winters, Cheryl Collett, Jade Winters, Carrie Snyder, Ronald Raypole, Jade Bumbaugh, Ryan Bumbaugh, Kailey Behrens, Susana Espinoza, Diane Behrens, Ana Hoffer, Makenna Hoffer, Cassie Jones, Dolly Bumbaugh and Dave Bumbaugh.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (260) 212-5058. Appointments are available Monday through Friday.