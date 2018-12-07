REPORTER: The Post & Mail welcomes Sartiano to staff

The Post & Mail is welcoming a new member to its staff.

Angela Sartiano will be joining the editorial department as a reporter.

She was born in New York, and spent her younger years in Maryland before moving to Fort Wayne when she was 8-years-old, where she has lived ever since.

She graduated from Homestead High School before obtaining her Bachelor’s degree in English and Writing from IPFW, now Purdue University Fort Wayne, in 2013.

She said she hopes to continue to develop her writing skills as she takes on her new role at The Post & Mail, as well as getting to know Whitley County.

“I look forward to getting started and just writing good stories,” Sartiano said. “I’m interested in getting to know what Whitley County is like – it seems like a safe community – and I’m looking forward to getting the feel of the community and building my skills.”