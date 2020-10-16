Remember veterans at museum exhibit

The Old Jail Museum’s featured exhibit now through November is “Remembering Our Veterans.” On display is information from the Revolutionary War to current day. Each war is highlighted with percent of U.S. population that fought, number killed, cost in dollars, and names of those who served and are buried in the local cemetery. A model of Thaddeus Kosciusko, for whom our county is named, is presented in revolutionary period clothing. Also displayed are Spanish American war (1898) uniform, Civil War (1861-1965) calvary ammunitions pouch, WW I (1917-1918) bugle played by Private Everett Pawley, a small box respirator used during WW I and II, period uniforms, and other military items.

The Old Jail Museum is located at 121 N. Indiana Street, Warsaw. Come pay tribute to those who served our country in all branches of the military Wednesday through Friday, 10 – 4. Admission is by donation.