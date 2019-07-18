Remember to stay safe in excessive heat

The heat is on!

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning, which is expected to last from Thursday until Saturday.

Temperature highs are expected to stay around 95 degrees Fahrenheit each day, but with the heat index it will feel closer to 100 to 110 degrees. According to NWS the worst of these temperatures will be felt on Friday and Saturday.

The next couple of days could also bring with it some thunderstorms, with a 20 percent chance of precipitation Thursday and a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms throughout the day on Saturday.

Such high temperatures also bring with them many dangers to humans and animals alike.

Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes, as noted by the NWS. Prolonged exposure to the excessive heat is most dangerous for elderly and young children. Those who stay out too long or stay in non-conditioned areas may suffer from heat illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash.

According to the CDC signs of heat stroke include body temperatures of 103 degrees or higher, hot and red dry skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion or passing out.

Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, cold and pale or clammy skin, fast and weak pulse, nausea or vomiting, muscle cramps, tiredness or weakness, dizziness, headaches or passing out.

Signs of heat cramps could include heavy sweating and muscle spasms, while signs of sunburn include blisters on the skin and painful or warm skin.

Signs of a heat rash includes seeing red clusters of small blisters on the skin. These usually appear on the neck, chest, groin or in the creases of elbows.

“Stay inside as much as possible,” noted Whitley County Health Educator Carlee LaRue.

She added that during this time of year it is important to drink a lot of water. Some of this water, she said, can also come from eating fruits and vegetables high in water, such as watermelon, while also avoiding salty foods. By avoiding foods with high levels of salt this will help with hydration.

“Also make sure pets are taken care of and are inside if possible,” LaRue said.

If a person is experiencing or sees someone experiencing symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, they are urged to move to a cooler place, and help lower body temperature using cold cloths. If a person is experiencing a heat stroke or notices symptoms getting worse or lasting longer than an hour call 911 immediately.

To avoid heat cramps, the CDC says to stop activity and move to a cool place while drinking water.

Stay out of the sun to avoid sunburn and apply cool cloths to sunburned areas. Stay in a cool and dry place to avoid heat rash. If you start to notice a rash, try to keep the area dry. The CDC suggests using products like baby powder to help soothe the affected areas.

If you are going to be outside, choose lightweight clothing to wear and schedule outdoor activities carefully, leaving plenty of time for breaks. For more information on how to stay safe in the heat visit www.cdc.gov.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms expected into Sunday and Sunday evening with the temperature expected to slightly decrease.

To stay up to date on the weather and any other advisories visit forecast.weather.gov.