ReMax Integrity Finds Space in New Building

RE/MAX Integrity has moved to a new temporary location at 220 Frontage Road Suite C. RE/MAX Integrity was formerly located at 215 E. Van Buren Street until a dangerous fire pushed them to move into a new space. The fire started on Sept. 1, but by Sept. 8, the new office was set-up.

Principle Broker and Co-Owner Angela Grable explained how the divine grace of God protected her and her associates from being in real danger.

“The fire started from a piece of knob and tube wiring. The fire was about halfway up the staircase. What was interesting is that we felt like God really protected us because we were about to tear that wall out. Our construction got delayed twice. Our contractor that we had was an Amish contractor. We didn’t know if he was insured or not, but he surely would’ve been blamed for that fire if we tore up that wall,” Grable said.

