Registration Still Open For Passages Art Auction and Dinner

The mission of Passages, Inc. is to serve individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities to help them lead a thriving and meaningful life at work, at home and at play. When it comes to creative endeavors, the clients at Passages, Inc. have made various art pieces that local residents within the community, and many of those pieces will be available to purchase during this year’s art auction.

“We want to truly fulfill that mission of thriving for a meaningful life, and that’s going to mean something to everyone,” Passages, Inc. Development Manager Amy Johns said.

According to Johns, the live art auction event will be on Thursday, March 12. Doors will open at 5:30 through the Activities Door inside the Carver Center at Indian Springs Middle School. The live art auction event will begin at 6 p.m. Parkview Health Corporate Director of Community Engagement Curtis Smith will be the emcee of the night.

Passages, Inc. provides two art programs to its clients, Passages Artistry and Bridge 333. Passages Artistry focuses on the technical instruction of art being taught while Bridge 333 focuses more freely on art. Both programs involve some level of instruction and can be worked collaboratively.

To read more, please pick up Saturday's edition of The Post and Mail newspaper at your local news stands.