RED IGUANA ON BLUE RIVER TRAIL: Exotic pet escaped owners Sunday

Mushu the red iguana, a harmless, foot-long, vegetarian exotic reptile, escaped its owners on Blue River Trail Sunday in the area of the trail head/Columbia City Fire Museum near South Whitley Street. It has not been located.

If you spot Mushu the iguana on the loose near the trail, please don’t attempt to catch it. Instead, please keep him in sight and call (260) 905-7558.

