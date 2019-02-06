RECOGNITION: Former Churubusco educator has stage named after him

At the Jan. 28 meeting of the Smith Green Community School Board, the board unanimously voted to name the school auditorium stage the Harold Norman Stage. The recommendation for the naming came from Sherry L. Johnson. Norman is a retired Churubusco High School English teacher, play director and musical director. He also devoted countless hours to philanthropic organizations. During the meeting the board posed with Norman (pictured center). Behind him from left to right are SGCS Superintendent Dan Hile, school board members Nick Uecker, Dean Geiger, Luke Gross, Cathy Petrie and Jeremy Hart.