PUZZLER ALERT! 2017 Mammoth Crossword Puzzle published in your Thursday Post & Mail

It's huge!

The 2017 Mammoth Crossword Puzzle will be published in Thursday's edition of your Post & Mail.

The answer grid will be published Friday.

The 2017 puzzle is again packed full of trivia from the year.

In 2017, we bid farewell to Mary Tyler Moore, Tom Petty, David Cassidy, Jerry Lewis, Hugh Hefner and the original Batman, Adam West.

A total eclipse mesmerized the continent; Olympic swimming star Michael Phelps raced a shark; and, a two-headed porpoise was found in the North Sea.

The wrong winner was announced for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl and the Penguins won the Stanley Cup.

O.J. Simpson got parole; Jupiter got a new moon; and the Ringling Brothers closed the “greatest show on earth” for good.

It was the year that marked the 50th anniversary of Elvis marrying Priscilla, Che Guevara’s death and Julia Roberts’ birth. It was also the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. The iPhone turned 10, PowerPoint turned 30, and duct tape turned 75.

These events are the inspiration behind some of the clues that appear in the Annual Mammoth Crossword Puzzle. More than 100 clues in this giant puzzle reflect news events, anniversaries and pop culture trends of the past year.