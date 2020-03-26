Press Release For First Case of COVID-19 in Whitley County

The Whitley County Health Department has been notified that a resident of Whitley County has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. All contacts with this person are being notified to observe for symptoms. At this time we are advising everyone to isolate until April 7th, just like Governor Holcomb has stated. Please be aware that symptoms of a COVID-19 infection may include: a fever, coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms please contact your physician or the emergency department of the hospital. Please be mindful of others and call these locations before arriving. You may contact the Whitley County Health Department for further questions at (260) 248-3121. Thank you.