POWERFULLY IMPRESSIVE: Haflinger and Draft Pony Show visits Whitley 4-H Fairgrounds for Labor Day Weekend competition

The Shanahan Family's Six-Hitch competed on Labor Day in Columbia City.
Staff Writer
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN

Shanahan Haflingers, located in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, placed third in the final show Monday afternoon of the six-hitch competition.

The Haflinger and Draft Pony Show took place this past weekend at the Whitley County 4-H fairgrounds, and was hosted by the Indiana Haflinger Horse Association.

The Shanahan team was driven by Bob Shanahan.

Category: