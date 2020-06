The Post & Mail lobby will open to customers on limited hours.

The lobby will be open from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Post & Mail will be practicing social distancing measures. Staff will be wearing masks and hand sanitizer will be available for use.

Office hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you have any questions contact the office at 244-5153.