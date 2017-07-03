POLICE ACADEMY GRADUATES: CCPD officers complete training
Monday, July 3, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Two of Columbia City’s newest police officers have completed extensive training that will benefit the protection of our community. Officers Brette Ayers and Brenden Barber, of the Columbia City Police Department, have graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
Both police officers represented Columbia City well at the academy. Ayers graduated in the Top 10 of the class and Barber achieved a Top 21 ranking.
