Plenty of Activities Planned For Christmas in the Park

Staff Writer
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
FORT WAYNE, IN

Christmas in the Park” sponsored by Christ Child Festival of Fort Wayne, Inc is a family friendly indoor and outdoor festival. It will take place Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Franke Park, 3411 Sherman Blvd. in Fort Wayne.

Events taking place outside include:
- Delight in a horse-drawn wagon ride - 30th 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1st 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Experience walk through “Do You See What I See?” includes a stop at the nativity—complete with live donkeys and sheep (heated tent covering)
- Observe live camels and learn about their habits - outside the Magi tent
- Use cell phone or camera for family photo op with choice of several backgrounds: HOPE, JOY, LOVE OR NATIVITY

Events in the inside brick heated pavilion include:
- Write an encouraging note: to a Veteran that will be delivered by a chaplain. - View the tree beautifully decorated by Choice Designs to be delivered to the VA Northern Indiana Medical Center on Lake Avenue after Christmas in the Park
- Write an encouraging note: to be attached to a beautifully hand-crafted dress or pair of shorts to be delivered to a needy child by local people on a mission trip or by Little Dresses for Africa
- View wide variety of displays and some interactive booths
- Choose a style of balloon sculpture and observe while yours is assembled
- View craft ideas at several tables of “Ideas for Make It Together Gifts” and take picture of the posted instructions
- Learn about how several different cultures celebrate Christmas
- Check out several of our Christmas trees that were previous entries in the Embassy Festival of Trees
- Select a Free book at book tables
- Enjoy cookies and a beverage

Inside the heated activity tent:
- Animal Grams Petting Zoo
- On stage performers – mostly Christmas Music noon - 4 p.m. each day
- Crafts and games for children
- Listen to “The Story”
- Enjoy donut holes/hot chocolate

Contact Person for more information is Judi Hapke, Christ Child Festival Publicity Chairperson (260)447-9437 or visit www.ChristChildFest.org, www.Facebook.com/CCfestival, or email Christmasintheparkfw@gmail.com.

Category: