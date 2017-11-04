PLAN AHEAD: Fall installment tax deadline is different due to holiday

This year county offices will be closed on what is typically the tax due date for the fall installment.

Therefore, taxes are due on or before Monday, Nov. 13.

The Treasurer’s Office will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10 due to the observation of Veterans Day.

Pay early and avoid the last minute rush, officials note. There is a drop box for tax payments. It is located at the north side of the County Government Center, 220 W. Van Buren Street, Columbia City.

Payments can be made:

• By “E-Payment” (an online payment) by visiting www.whitleygov.com

• In person at the Whitley County Treasurer’s Office, second floor of the Government Building.

• By mail (all payments must be postmarked by November 13, 2017).

• With a credit card. Contact 1-800-272-9829. You will need your parcel number and Whitley County’s jurisdiction code: 2429. You can also use the website for a credit card payment at: www.officialpayments.com. There is a fee charged for this type of transaction.

Electronic Payments are encouraged. It’s quick, easy and free by visiting www.whitleygov.com. See “Key Services” and click Pay Property Taxes Online.

If mailing payments, be sure to include your fall coupon with the Nov. 13 installment. Receipts are mailed back if a self-addressed stamped envelope is included with the payment.

Late payment of taxes will incur penalties.

Questions can be directed as follows:

•Exemptions – Auditor’s Office at 248-3100

•Assessed Values – Assessor’s Office at 248-3109

•Drainage Assessments – Engineer’s Office at 248-3107

•Tax Payments – Treasurer’s Office at 248-3105