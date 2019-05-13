Pink Ice Cream Salvation Army fundraiser will be May 14, 2019

The second full week of May is recognized every year as National Salvation Army Week.

To celebrate, The Salvation Army of Whitley County is having their Annual Pink Ice Cream fundraiser at Dairy Queen in Columbia City.

The fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, May 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A portion of all sales will go to support The Salvation Army of Whitley County programs and ministries.

Then on May 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public is invited to participate in The Whitley County Salvation Army open house.

This will be held at the local Salvation Army office which is located inside the First Church of God in Columbia City. There will be some finger foods, and representatives to answer questions or discuss what exactly the programs are available to our county.

Finally on May 21, the Salvation Army in conjunction with the Purdue Extension office will be hosting a Gardening class.

This class is free, and dinner is provided.

The gardening class will be taught by Master Gardener, John Woodmansee; and this is one of several classes the Salvation Army and Purdue Extension have planned.

The various classes will take place the third Tuesday of every month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (with the exception of July due to the 4H fair).

Sign up is requested, so that they can plan for the amount of materials and food needed.

To sign up, contact Christine Scroggs at the Salvation Army of Whitley County office, 260-248-1711.