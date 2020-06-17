PINK DROYD TO PERFORM DRIVE IN SHOW

The 13-24 Drive In, operated by The Honeywell Foundation, is excited to present The North American Theatrical Pink Floyd Concert: Pink Droyd on its outdoor stage on Saturday, June 27 for an evening performance.

Hailing from Fort Wayne, Pink Droyd will bring the look, feel, and sound of Pink Floyd to the Drive In with a special outdoor, live presentation of Hindsight 20/20: A Retrospective of the Pink Floyd Catalog. Pink Droyd’s show is accurate to the music, visually stunning, and will feature hits and rarities spanning the entire Pink Floyd music catalog.

Pink Droyd breathes life into the music of Pink Floyd by executing theatrical performances of the band’s most memorable songs. From building “The Wall” to visiting “The Dark Side of the Moon,” Pink Droyd spans the Pink Floyd catalog, including performances of the band’s most memorable hits and beloved obscure tracks including “Shine on You Crazy Diamond,” “Comfortably Numb,” and deeper cuts including “Lucifer Sam,” and “Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun.”

WHEN: Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m.; Gates will open at approximately 7 p.m.

Tickets to Pink Droyd will be sold on a per-vehicle basis, allowing up to six guests per vehicle. Vehicles with more than 6 guests will be escorted out of the lot. Parking spots will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $95 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased online at 1324DriveIn.com/pink-droyd or by calling The Honeywell Foundation Box Office at 260.563.1102.

To maintain the health and safety of our staff and guests, the Drive In will host vehicles at 50 percent capacity abiding by social distancing measures. Guests will be asked to park in the middle of two poles to allow more than six feet between guests. All Honeywell Foundation staff will be required to wear personal protective equipment. Restrooms will be closed down periodically for staff to clean and sanitize. The concession stand will be open for in-person, minimal contact ordering and properly marked for staff and guests to abide by social distancing.