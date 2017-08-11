PIGSKINS FLY: High school football scrimmages prepare teams for start of regular season Aug. 18

Columbia City quarterback Jacob Bolt throws for a first down against Garrett in the photo above during Friday evening’s scrimmage against the Railroaders. The Eagles connected for several long passes for touchdowns against the Garrett defense.

The Eagles – as well as Whitko and Churubusco – open regular season play next Friday.

Columbia City will travel to Warsaw to take on the Tigers, while Churubusco and Whitko tangle against each other in Turtle Town.

Fall high school sports season previews will be published in a special section inserted Thursday in your Post & Mail.