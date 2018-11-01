PIERCETON: McHatton-Sadler recognized by Chamber

The Pierceton Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel Pierceton was selected as the October 2018 Member of the Month. “We are fortunate to be a part of Pierceton, a fantastic and vibrant local community.” John Sadler, owner, was quoted to say as he described how honored our firm was to receive this recognition.

McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel is a full service funeral home providing traditional funeral services along with customized memorial services including cremation and monuments. Funeral services were first provided in Pierceton in 1885 when it was owned by EE Ashley, whose family continued to serve the community until the late 1950’s. After three other owners, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel was purchased by Wendell Sadler in 1984. EE Ashley started providing Funeral Services in Pierceton through their storefront where the family initially sold furniture, and provided funeral items including horse drawn hearses, carriages, limousines and caskets. The funeral home, on it’s current site, was opened in 1922. Being honored by the State of Indiana, McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel was honored with the Century Business Award in 1985 by the Office of the Governor, as a community business, 100 years old, serving Pierceton and surrounding areas.