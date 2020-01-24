Penrod to Serve As Whitko Interim Athletic Director

SOUTH WHITLEY — The Whitko School Board unanimously approved the hire of Geoff Penrod as Interim Athletic Director for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The vote was taken at the January 20 regular meeting of the board.

Penrod replaces Josh Mohr who resigned to take a position for another school corporation.

Board President, Carrie Hoffman, asked Superintendent Dr. Brandon Penrod to explain why the position was being filled as an interim position. Dr. Penrod said it is unusual to have an opening for this type of position in January and there would likely not be a huge applicant pool. He said they hope to have an athletic director in place by June or July of 2020; but naming an interim would give them time to seek more candidates.

