Peabody Retirement Community Announces Trail of Scarecrows

Peabody Retirement Community is hosting a contactless, family-friendly event—now through October 31. All in North Manchester and the surrounding areas are invited to tour a Trail of Scarecrows on Peabody’s scenic, 33-acre campus located at 400 W. Seventh Street. Activities also include a self-guided scavenger hunt.

“Now more than ever, we are looking for safe, inviting ways to engage the community at Peabody,” says Tracy Irwin, Director of Sales and Marketing. “In a salute to autumn, the Trail of Scarecrows and Scarecrow Tom Scavenger Hunt seem like perfect ways to get our neighbors out of their homes and safely take part in a little socially distant fun. We wish to thank all our sponsors who donated their time, funds and creativity by decorating a scarecrow.”

Visitors can drive (or walk) a trail of more than 20 scarecrows, sponsored and decorated by individuals, businesses and Peabody Friends, including RJ Keirn Trucking, Miller Restorations, Nordmanns Nook, Goodfellas Pizza, Rhinestones & Roses Floral & Boutique, Fruit Basket Inn/Grand’s Ice Cream, Shabby Chic Windows, and the dental office of Dr. Myers.

“It’s always great to support Peabody. They do a lot for seniors and families in the area, so it’s a pleasure to give back,” says Rodney Keirn of RJ Keirn Trucking. “I hope everyone gets as much joy out of viewing the scarecrows as we did creating them. There are some terrific designs. I think it will be difficult to choose a winner!”

In fact, the public is invited to choose the winner by touring the Trail of Scarecrows and voting for their favorite scarecrow on the Peabody Retirement Community Facebook page.

Before dropping by Peabody, Irwin suggests downloading a printable Trail of Scarecrows map and Scarecrow Tom Scavenger Hunt checklist located on the retirement community’s website at PeabodyRC.org.

According to Ethan Miller of Miller Restorations, another proud scarecrow designer, “The scavenger hunt should be a blast, too. We saw the Peabody staff hiding signs along the route.”

For young and old alike, the Trail of Scarecrows demonstrates once again how Peabody Retirement Community celebrates the ageless spirit. For more information about the event, including safety protocols, the public is encouraged to call (260) 982-8616 or visit PeabodyRC.com.