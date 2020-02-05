Peabody Public Library Begins Renovations

Peabody Public Library is currently undergoing a renovation project.

The scope of the project includes painting the entire main level of the Library, as well as Community Rooms A & B downstairs. New carpets will be installed in the Children's Department, Adult Department, Checkout Desk, Study Rooms, and Community Rooms A & B. The main level restrooms are getting new vanities and an air ventilation system, and the Checkout Desk will be replaced entirely with updated counter tops, cabinets, and storage areas. All of the areas earmarked for renovation are original to the 1999 building and need to be replaced.

Peabody Public Library will remain open throughout the project, which is slated to run from February 3rd - June 30th. Unfortunately, due to the nature of the renovation, parts of the collection may be unavailable for checkout while painting and replacing carpet.

